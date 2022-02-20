Newlyweds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to host grand wedding reception in Mumbai later in Feb: Report

Bollywood actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar got married to his long-time girlfriend Shibani Dandekar on February 19 in the presence of their family members and close friends in Khandala.

Several celebrities including Farah Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Amrita Arora, Shankar Mahadevan and others were seen participating in the wedding festivities.

Owing to the COVID-19 protocols, the wedding was reportedly a private affair with only 50 people in attendance.

The couple was slated to hold a wedding reception in Mumbai on Monday, for their friends and associates in Bollywood. However, Mid-day now reports that a grand reception will be held later in February.

The couple’s pre-wedding festivities started on February 17 and several photos and videos have been doing the rounds on the internet. However, official pictures of the wedding are yet to be shared by the couple on social media.

Farhan and Shibani first met on the sets of the 2015 reality show ‘I Can Do It’, which the actor-director-singer had hosted. The two started dating soon thereafter and made their first public appearance as a couple during Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding reception.

Farhan was previously married to hairstylist Adhuna, with whom he has two daughters -- Shakya and Akira.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 01:49 PM IST