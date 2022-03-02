Newlywed Shibani Dandekar quashes pregnancy rumours, flaunts her sexy washboard abs

Actress and model Shibani Dandekar, who recently tied the knot with actor-director Farhan Akhtar, rubbished reports of her pregnancy.

For those unversed, Shibani had posted a series of photos on Instagram that sparked pregnancy rumours.

Taking to her Instagram story on Wednesday, Shibani posted a fun video in which she flaunted her sexy washboard abs in a bandeau top and black shorts.

Revealing the real reason behind her bloated stomach as seen in the photographs, Shibani wrote, "I am woman! I am notttt pregnant! It was the tequila." She also added a few laughing emojis.

It may be mentioned that Shibani dropped 'Mrs Akhtar' from her Instagram bio, days after adding it.

On February 23, Shibani had changed her name on social media to 'Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar'. Not just that, but she had also added 'Mrs Akhtar' to her bio, along with 'Producer, Presenter, Actress, Singer'.

Farhan and Shibani got married in an intimate ceremony in Khandala on February 19 in the presence of their family members and close friends, including Rhea Chakraborty, Farah Khan, Amrita Arora and Hrithik Roshan.

The couple then had a civil wedding on February 21 in Mumbai. Later, they threw a lavish party in the city which was attended by several celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Tara Sutaria, among others.

Post their wedding, Shibani even got their wedding date tattooed on her forearm. She already has Farhan's name inked on her neck.

