Newlywed Mouni Roy shares heartfelt post for husband Suraj Nambiar on Valentine’s Day

Popular actress Mouni Roy joined the bandwagon of celebs to share an adorable post for her husband Suraj Nambiar on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

Mouni took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures with Suraj and wrote, “Err’yday is sooooo freaking fun with you...Happy love day baby.”

Mouni and Suraj recently returned from their honeymoon in Kashmir. Taking to Instagram, Mouni has been sharing a series of images from her romantic vacation amidst the snow-capped mountains, pine trees, and scenic views.

For the unversed, Mouni and Suraj tied the knot on January 27 in Goa. Their wedding affair was attended by several members from the film industry including Mandira Bedi, Aamna Sharif and Arjun Bijlani among others.

Mouni made her foray in TV with the show "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" and is remembered for her prominent roles in the shows such as "Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev" and "Naagin".

She made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer "Gold", and then went on to act in films like "Romeo Akbar Walter" and "Made In China".

She was previously in a relationship with Gaurav Chopra. After calling it quits, she began dating her 'Mahadev' co-star Mohit Raina. The two pulled the plug in 2018.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra", which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 12:18 PM IST