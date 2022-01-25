New mom Priyanka Chopra Jonas to exit 'Jee Le Zaraa' co-starring Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif?

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who welcomed a baby girl with husband Nick Jonas via surrogacy, has reportedly decided to opt out of her upcoming Bollywood film 'Jee Le Zaraa' starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

According to a report by Outlook India, Priyanka, who welcomed her daughter twelve weeks early, has approached the film’s producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, offering the option to replace her with another actress.

A source informed that the former Miss World wants to devote her time to the little one as of now.

Earlier, Priyanka had shared an anecdote behind the collaboration of the leading ladies of Bollywood.

She recalled the 2019's November month when on an unusually rainy night in Mumbai she mused about wanting to do another Hindi movie "ASAP".

"But it had to be the right one - different, cool, never been done before... I thought. The idea grew into a movie helmed by an all-female cast. There are not enough Hindi movies that are female multi-starrers. This led to an impulsive phone call... to my 2 real friends about this idea that involved 3 on-screen girlfriends. A celebration of friendship we called it!!" Priyanka shared.

The 'Bajirao Mastani' actor further stated that the three divas "enthusiastically met in February 2020", just before the COVID-19 pandemic, "to discuss who we could trust to bring this vision to life for us and our choice was unanimous... Farhan and Ritesh, Zoya and Reema. We had all worked with @excelmovies and @tigerbabyfilms individually so this seemed perfect. It just so happened that Farhan was working on a female road trip movie at the same time! Talk about all the stars aligning!!"

Priyanka revealed that it took a three-year-long gap to align their work schedules with each other.

"This one is to sisterhood... to friendship and to breaking the mould!! Can't wait to get on the road with Aloo and Katty. My heart's smiling. See you at the movies," she concluded.

'Jee Le Zaara' will be based on the lines of Farhan's road trip films 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' extending the genre to girls this time.

The film is written by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Reema Kagti, produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan Akhtar. It will be released in 2023.

