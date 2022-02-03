New mom Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares first Instagram post after baby announcement

Actor-producer and new mom Priyanka Chopra Jonas is acing her ‘carfie’ game as seen from her latest social media post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka, 39, uploaded two sunlit selfies, one with and another without shades.

In the caption, she wrote, "The light feels right."

Priyanka and Nick, 29, shared that they had welcomed their first child, a daughter via surrogacy in an Instagram post on January 22. As per reports, the baby arrived 12 weeks early.

They wrote at the time, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

The much-in-love couple tied the knot in December 2018 after dating for a while.

Meanwhile on work front, Priyanka will join Anthony Mackie aka 'The Falcon' in the upcoming action film "Ending Things".

The movie will be written and directed by Kevin Sullivan.

"Ending Things" is said to be similar to James Cameron's 1994 action-comedy "True Lies".

The film will revolve around a hit-woman who wants out of the assassin business and tells her business partner that she's ending their personal relationship as well. But she comes to realise she doesn't want to end that part of their bond. In order to survive the breakup - and their last job together - they must join forces for one last night out, read the official synopsis.

Chopra Jonas' recent release was "The Matrix Resurrections" and she wrapped the romantic comedy "Text For You" opposite Sam Hueghan, as well as the AGBO Amazon limited series "Citadel".

With inputs from Agencies

