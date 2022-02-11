New mom Preity Zinta to miss IPL 2022 auction: 'Cannot leave my little ones and travel to India'

Bollywood actress and new mommy Preity Zinta, who co-owns the Kings XI Punjab team, will miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction this year.

Taking to Instagram, the actress said that she cannot leave her kids and travel to India.

For those unversed, Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed twins – Jai and Gia through surrogacy in November 2021. She had earlier posted a picture and expressed her joy of enjoying motherhood.

"This year I’m going to miss the IPL Auction as I cannot leave my little ones and travel to India. The last couple of days have been hectic discussing the auction and all things cricket with our team. I wanted to reach out to our fans and ask them if they have any player suggestions or recommendations for our new team. I would love to know who you wanna see in the red jersey this year. Bring it on folks… I’m all ears," Preity captioned her post.

The mega auction for the IPL 2022 will be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. A total of 590 cricketers will go under the hammer. Amongst 590 players who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and 7 belong to Associate Nations.

The actress has been away from the silver screen ever since she tied the knot with Gene. However, she is quite active on social media where she is often seen treating her fans with stunning pictures and videos of herself and keeping her followers updated on her life.

The actress tied the knot with Gene on February 29, 2016. The wedding took place in a private ceremony in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Preity was last seen in the comedy film, 'Bhaiaji Superhit', opposite Sunny Deol, in 2018.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 03:35 PM IST