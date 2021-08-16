New bride Rhea Kapoor shares first post on Instagram after tying the knot with Karan Boolani; see pic

Fashion designer and film producer Rhea Kapoor has shared the first post on Instagram after tying the knot with longtime beau, filmmaker Karan Boolani.

Rhea reshared a photo on her Instagram stories which was originally posted by designer Masaba Gupta.

Masaba posted a picture Masaba took to Instagram to share a picture of Rhea's feet, which looked red apparently after being dipped in what might be 'alta', suggesting that the new bride had her griha pravesh.

Take a look at the picture here:

Rhea and Karan's wedding on Saturday (August 14) was all about an intimate celebration with family and close friends.

The low key wedding took place at Anil Kapoor's Juhu bungalow with only their close friends and family members in attendance.

Rhea's cousins Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor were spotted arriving at Anil Kapoor's residence on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, Shanaya's parents Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor also arrived with their son Jahaan.

Soon after the wedding, Anil Kapoor stepped out and distributed sweets to the media. Sonam-Anand and others were seen super-ecstatic as they left the house post the wedding.

Newlyweds Rhea and Karan also made a brief appearance as they drove out together from the Juhu bungalow, soon after the wedding.

Rhea Kapoor is the second of the three children of Anil and Sunita Kapoor including Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor.

She has co-produced films such as 'Aisha', 'Khoobsurat' and 'Veere Di Wedding', all three starring Sonam.

Rhea reportedly fell in love with Karan Boolani while they were on the film sets, shooting for 'Aisha', and have been going strong ever since.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 11:26 AM IST