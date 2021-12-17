New bride Katrina Kaif makes halwa, first sweet dish after wedding with Vicky Kaushal; shares photo

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif on Friday posted a photo of the first sweet dish she prepared after her wedding.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the 'Sooryavanshi' actress uploaded a photo of a bowl filled with sooji ka halwa. Along with the picture, Katrina wrote, "Maine banaya (I cooked this)."

Hinting at a post-wedding ritual, Alia wrote, "Chaunka chardhana," and added a smiley emoticon to her post.

Fondly referred to by fans as VicKat, Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9 in an intimate ceremony that was marked by the presence of family and close friends.

Since her wedding, Katrina has been imparting Punjabi vibes. She paid tribute to Vicky's Punjabi roots by including simple details to her wedding attire.

On her wedding day, she also sported red chooda and golden kaleere which are a part of Punjabi culture.

On Thursday, Katrina changed her Instagram DP and chose a picture from their wedding pheras, in which she and Vicky can be seen staring into each other's eyes, with the sun's golden glow behind them.

Earlier this week, the newlyweds made their first public appearance as husband and wife at the Mumbai airport.

They will reportedly throw a wedding reception party for the film fraternity in the upcoming days and will resume work after concluding all wedding festivities.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 02:19 PM IST