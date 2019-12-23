'Never watching their movie again': IAS officer Sanjay Dixit urges people to boycott Farhan and Co

The passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in both the Houses of Parliament has created commotion in the entire country. Opposition parties and students from universities across the country are protesting against the Act.

The Hindi film industry who is mostly quiet when it comes to speaking against the present government also raised their voice. Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Parineeti Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Farhan Akthar and Anurag Kashyap were some of them who used their social media to speak.

After Farhan Akhtar participated in the anti-CAA protests at the August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai, some Twitter users opposed him and rallied to demand a boycott of his upcoming movie Toofan.

Now, IAS officer Sanjay Dixit has tweeted the names of Hindi film celebrities who either participated or supported the protests. He urged people to boycott their movies.

Siddharth Malhotra, Huma Qureshi, Parineeti Chopra, Rajkumar Rao, Farhan Akhtar, Sonakshi Sinha, Swara Bhaskar, Sandhya Mridul, Nimrat Kaur, Rakul Singh, Lisa Ray, Vishal Bharadwaj, Sayani Gupta and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub are the names on his list.