'Never thought Kangana Ranaut will become so huge': Anurag Basu

Kangana Ranaut made her debut with Anurag Basu’s Gangster and followed it up with Life in a Metro, and has not looked back since. From being one of the most acclaimed actresses to a one of the most fearless ones in the industry, Kangana has carved a niche.

In a conversation with a magazine, Basu spoke about Kangana and was all praise for her.”I never thought that Kangana will become so huge. She is a very fast learner. She wants to learn, so the hunger was always there from her very first film. She is a very ambitious girl and she knows where she is going. It's very difficult for an actress to carve a place in this industry. And especially for an outsider. She did it on her own. I have given her hardly two films, iske baad uski apni journey hai.”

Kangana Ranaut will be seen Panga, which will release on 24th January.