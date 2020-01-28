Never imagined I'd work with Salman Khan again: Disha Patani on 'Radhe'

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is gearing up for the upcoming "Malang", and is excited to be teaming up with superstar Salman Khan again in "Radhe" later this year. Disha first worked with Salman in "Bharat" last year.

"Considering the fact that Salman sir is such a huge star in Bollywood for years, never have I ever imagined that I will get another chance to work with him again, after 'Bharat'. When the film worked I was just happy with the fact that I had worked with Salman Khan. However, when the opportunity for 'Radhe' came, I was on cloud nine. I loved the story and working again with sir! I think along with my hard work, everything is happening also because of good fortune," Disha told IANS.