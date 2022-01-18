‘Never imagined I will have to…’: Sonu Sood fulfills a Twitter user’s unusual request

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been winning hearts with his philanthropic work amid the COVID-19 pandemic. From delivering oxygen cylinders to helping the needy get proper medical attention - Sonu has been doing it all.

The actor, who looks up his Twitter page and tries to help the needy by getting in touch with them through social media, recently encountered an unusual request.

A Twitter user requested Sonu to help him get an electric meter installed. Needless to say, the actor did fulfill the same and even tweeted about it.

The user had tweeted, "@SonuSood Dear sir mseb consumer no-001521172637 there is a meter display problem in my electric meter due to which I am getting 1200 ₹I have been visiting mseb office from last 2 months but they do not have a meter to replace my meter please help."

Sonu replied by stating, "Never imagined one day I will have to install an electricity meter."

In a subsequent tweet, the actor shared a picture of the new meter and wrote, “Today, you got me to install an electricity meter.”

Separately, on the film front, Sonu will feature in Chiranjeevi-starrer upcoming Telugu movie 'Acharya'. He also has 'Prithviraj', co-starring Akshay Kumar, in the pipeline.

He also bagged a new film titled 'Fateh'. Directed by Abhinandan Gupta, the project is touted as an action drama inspired by real-life incidents. Talking about 'Fateh', Sonu said, "The story piqued my interest. It is one of the most crucial subjects that need our attention. As soon as I read the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. I am extremely excited to bring this thought-provoking story to the audience."

Produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions, 'Fateh' is expected to go on the floors in early 2022.

Also, Sonu recently launched a book recounting his experience of helping migrant workers during the COVID-19 lockdown titled 'I Am No Messiah'. The book is written by the actor himself, revealing the emotional challenges he faced while extending help.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 09:40 AM IST