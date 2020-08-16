'Never do a film of this kind if you are a proud Indian woman': Former IAF pilot to Janhvi Kapoor

After the Indian Air Force (IAF) raised objection over the presentation of gender bias in Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', the former IAF pilot on whose life the film is based had opened up about her experience at the Air Force as compared to what has been portrayed in the commercial film. Now, Retired Wing Commander Namrita Chandi, who served in the IAF with Gunjan Saxena, has penned down an open letter criticizing the same.
Namrita Chandi, in an open letter published on Outlook, wrote: "I myself served as a helicopter pilot and I have never faced the kind of abuse and maltreatment as was portrayed in the movie. In fact, men in uniform are true gentlemen and professionals."
In her letter, the retired IAF pilot slammed Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions for 'peddling lies' and said that her fellow female officers are 'shocked and saddened' over the portrayal of sexism in the air force. Criticizing the 'penny dreadful' story and screenplay writers, she called the film 'monstrous'.
Namrita Chandi also gave a stern advice to actress Janhvi Kapoor and concluded the letter by saying, "Poor Jahnavi Kapoor, she must have come away with a poor and pathetic impression of us women. Lady, let me advice you, please, never again do a film of this kind if you are a proud Indian woman. Stop showcasing Indian professional women and men in such poor light."
Ashok Chhibbar, former Deputy Commandant of IAF Academy also slammed the film and tweeted, "#GunjanSaxenaTheKargilGirl What a pack of lies! The film does disservice to the Indian Air Force and even more to Gunjan Saxena and other women officers. As Dy Comdt of AFA I have trained the young ladies with no gender bias. Dharma Productions is a blot on the Nation."
In 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', which was released on Netflix, Janhvi Kapoor plays the titular role and she is supported by Pankaj Tripathi, who essayed the role of her father in the flick.
Directed by Sharan Sharma, 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Angad Bedi, and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. It has been bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
Apart from the emotion, patriotic spirit and drama, the one thing that was highlighted in the narrative of the movie was how casual sexism can play a big role in chipping one's dream, and fuel the whole gender divide.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) had written to the Central Board of Film Certification complaining against its "undue negative portrayal" in the movie.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)