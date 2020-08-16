'Never do a film of this kind if you are a proud Indian woman': Former IAF pilot to Janhvi Kapoor

After the Indian Air Force (IAF) raised objection over the presentation of gender bias in Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', the former IAF pilot on whose life the film is based had opened up about her experience at the Air Force as compared to what has been portrayed in the commercial film. Now, Retired Wing Commander Namrita Chandi, who served in the IAF with Gunjan Saxena, has penned down an open letter criticizing the same.

Namrita Chandi, in an open letter published on Outlook, wrote: "I myself served as a helicopter pilot and I have never faced the kind of abuse and maltreatment as was portrayed in the movie. In fact, men in uniform are true gentlemen and professionals."

In her letter, the retired IAF pilot slammed Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions for 'peddling lies' and said that her fellow female officers are 'shocked and saddened' over the portrayal of sexism in the air force. Criticizing the 'penny dreadful' story and screenplay writers, she called the film 'monstrous'.

Namrita Chandi also gave a stern advice to actress Janhvi Kapoor and concluded the letter by saying, "Poor Jahnavi Kapoor, she must have come away with a poor and pathetic impression of us women. Lady, let me advice you, please, never again do a film of this kind if you are a proud Indian woman. Stop showcasing Indian professional women and men in such poor light."