'Never chopped an onion', don't know 'how to start any kitchen appliance': Karan Johar gets candid on 'Star Vs Food'

He attempted his very own favourite Japanese dish, Katsu Curry alongside soft shell crab Sushi followed by candid conversations with his charming guests around lesser-known facts about his life coupled with a round of spicy questions! Whilst Karan Johar’s conversation with his friends, Seema Khan spoke about the numerous flights that they have taken together and mentioned how he always ordered Diet Coke and grilled chicken and sometimes maybe a piece of cheese, to which Karan added, “I have the worst metabolism and for almost thirty years of my life, I have eaten so badly, and I am much older than all of you. Last four years have been good because I had my babies and I felt like I should really have a long life for them”.

Ending the day on a high note, KJo did what he does best – Play a rapid fire! He asked the ladies about exes, superstar Salman Khan besides a bunch of questions. After describing Karan Johar’s specially cooked meal in one word, they described their experience as “Unforgettably fabulous because of your scrumptious meal”.