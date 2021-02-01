Netizens think Kim Kardashian is wearing Salman Khan's signature bracelet

Kim has lately been in the news for reports of an impending divorce with rapper Kanye West. Although the two have had a joint counselling session, the divorce seems very much on, according to sources.

Meanwhile, the 20th and the final season of popular reality series "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" will premiere on March 18.

"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" debuted in 2007 and turned the family into global celebrities with huge business empire. They are some of the most followed individuals on social media.

After the upcoming season, the Kardashian-Jenner family will be heading to Hulu under a new deal. Details about the project have not been disclosed, but parent company Disney has announced that the content featuring Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, would start airing later this year.

On the other hand, Salman is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’, which is locked in for Eid 2021.

The action flick by the Yash Raj Films banner was scheduled to release on Eid 2020 but it could not see the light of the day due to the closing of film theatres owing to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The movie will see Khan romancing Disha Patani. The flick also features Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda.

'Radhe' is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Production.