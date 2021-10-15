Netizens think Babil Khan shares an uncanny resemblance with 'Squid Game' actor Anupam Tripathi

Late actor Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar and son Babil were spotted at the special screening of 'Sardar Udham' starring Vicky Kaushal.

For those unversed, the Shootjit Sircar-directorial was previously offered to Irrfan Khan. Irrfan had featured in Shoojit's hit film 'Piku' starring Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

However, as pictures of Babil from the screening surfaced on social media, netizens pointed out that he shares an uncanny resemblance with 'Squid Game' actor Anupam Tripathi who plays the role of Ali aka Player 199.

Advertisement

Netflix confirmed that its Korean language show "Squid Game" has become its "biggest series launch" till date after the survival drama hit the mark of 111 million views in less than a month since its debut.

The show, directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, premiered on the streamer on September 17.

Anupam Tripathi, the India-born, Korea-based actor of the global series, plays a Pakistani economic migrant to South Korea who is one of the hundreds of deep-in-debt people roped into a deadly contest based on Korean playground games.

Tripathi grew up in New Delhi, India, where his primary interest was music until he chanced upon a stage production of 'Spartacus'. He was hooked and played a slave in the production.

Tripathi appeared in several films and series for three years including hit film 'Ode to My Father', series success 'Descendants of the Sun' and 2021 film 'Space Sweepers'.

On a related note, Babil has got an opportunity to work with director Shoojit Sircar on his new project.

The yet-to-be-titled project also features actor Zayn Khan.

Apart from this, Babil will also be seen in Netflix's 'Qala', co-starring Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 12:36 PM IST