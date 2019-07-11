Netizens target Ananya Pandey for deleting a wrongly spelled tweet

<p>Ananya Panday post her debut has taken social media by storm, the actress is currently shooting for her next film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. And with fame the actress has been getting trolled online for many reasons. The recent however has even the fans laughing.</p><p>She recently shared a picture with soul sisters Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and meant to caption it as Charlie’s Angels but miss-spelled it as Angles instead, leading to a lot of memes online. However it could have easily ended at that, but six hours later when she deleted the tweet and reposted it with the right spelling netizens couldn’t keep calm.</p><p>Check out some tweets:</p>.Ananya Pandey would chose this hot actor over Kartik Aaryan to shoot a steam scene with.<p>The SOTY 2 actor also launched an initiative called So+ against social media bullying and has also talked about preparing herself for it. She even gave a statement to a leading daily saying, ‘When she decided to become an actor she knew she was signing up for people bashing her online’.</p>