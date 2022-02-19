Netizens spot similarities in house from Naseeruddin Shah's 'Gehraiyaan and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Doobara', say 'reel family lives in same house'

Shakun Batra’s 'Gehraiyaan' starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa released on February 11. It also stars Naseerudin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in supporting roles.

While some lauded Deepika's performance and called the film the 'finest Bollywood work in recent times', others said that the film is 'dull and boring'.

But fans were all praise for Shah, who essayed the role of Deepika's father in the film.

Something else also got the viewer's attention. A netizen recently spotted that the house and overall aesthetics in 'Gehraiyaan' and Zoya Akhtar’s 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' are the same.

Sharing parallel photos from both the movies, a Twitter user wrote, "Naseeruddin Shah's reel family lives in the same house."

Within no time, this similarity between both the films set the internet on fire. Many netizens went on to comment on it too.

One twitter user said, "I had a gut about this one... what a catch."

While another applauded the person who found the similarities, and said, "You deserve so much applause for recognising this."

'Gehraiyaan' is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and was released on February 11, 2022.

On the work front, Deepika has many movies in her kitty like 'Pathan', 'Project K', 'The Intern', and 'Fighter'. While Ananya will be seen in 'Liger' with Vijay Deverakonda and 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Actor Siddhant will be seen in 'Phone Bhoot; with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 06:46 PM IST