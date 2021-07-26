Netizens spot pack of cigarettes in Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira's vacay picture, remind her 'smoking kills'

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira, who is currently in Himachal Pradesh holidaying with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, on Monday shared a sun-kissed picture of herself to wish her followers 'good morning.' However, the picture is now making headlines for all the wrong reasons.
Ira took to her Instagram handle to share a picture where she's seen sitting on a bench with her furry friend. She's seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue shorts, sunglasses and an oversized denim shirt.
What grabbed the attention of netizens was the blurred object kept beside Ira which, according to many, appears to be a pack of cigarettes.
Soon, netizens filled the comments section asking her if she smokes. Meanwhile, a few users advised Ira to quit smoking and some even tried guessing the brand of cigarettes the star kid allegedly smokes.
A user wrote, "Which cigarette do u smoke?"
"Cigarette or lighter v focus me aa gya hai," commented another.
A comment read: "Cigarette or lighter ko to blur kr diya madam ne."
While Ira and her boyfriend Nupur Shikare are currently enjoying a vacation in Himachal Pardesh's Kaza town, Aamir is in Ladakh shooting his highly-anticipated film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.
'Laal Singh Chaddha' reunites Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who last worked together in '3 Idiots'. Apart from Kareena, Mona Singh will also be seen in the movie.
Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' Oscar Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', that featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the titular role.
The movie will reportedly unfold some of India's historic events as seen through the eyes of a man with a low IQ. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will also appear in cameo roles in the upcoming film.
Being touted as the most anticipated release of this year, the upcoming movie is slated to hit the big screens on Christmas.
