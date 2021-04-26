Netizens slam 'spineless' Anupam Kher for his 'Aayega Toh Modi Hi' tweet amid COVID-19 crisis

Veteran actor Anupam Kher came under fire on social media for one of his tweets about the COVID-19 crisis.

Responding to a journalist's tweet that accused the Narendra Modi-led Centre of failing to effectively handle the present situation, Anupam Kher posted a lengthy tweet on Sunday.

He said that it is important to criticize the government but at the same time it is each and everyone's responsibility to deal with it.

"Yes !! It is too much. Even by your own standards. Corona is a disaster. For the whole world. We have never faced this epidemic before. It is important to criticize the government. We should be hurt. But it is also our responsibility to deal with it. Do not be alarmed. Aayega toh Modi hi!! Jai Ho," he tweeted in Hindi.

Check out his tweet here: