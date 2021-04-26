Netizens slam 'spineless' Anupam Kher for his 'Aayega Toh Modi Hi' tweet amid COVID-19 crisis

Veteran actor Anupam Kher came under fire on social media for one of his tweets about the COVID-19 crisis.
Responding to a journalist's tweet that accused the Narendra Modi-led Centre of failing to effectively handle the present situation, Anupam Kher posted a lengthy tweet on Sunday.
He said that it is important to criticize the government but at the same time it is each and everyone's responsibility to deal with it.
"Yes !! It is too much. Even by your own standards. Corona is a disaster. For the whole world. We have never faced this epidemic before. It is important to criticize the government. We should be hurt. But it is also our responsibility to deal with it. Do not be alarmed. Aayega toh Modi hi!! Jai Ho," he tweeted in Hindi.
Check out his tweet here:
Soon after he posted this, tweeple slammed him and said that his comment "Aayega toh Modi hi," at the time when thousands of people are dying in India every day due to lack of medical facilities, is uncalled for.
Some Twitter users also called him a heartless person and said that it is not the time to praise PM Modi.
Meanwhile, on the film front, Kher will soon be seen sharing screen space once again with Aahana Kumra for the upcoming short film titled Happy Birthday.
This film will mark the duo's second collaboration after the 2019 critically-acclaimed movie The Accidental Prime Minister. Apart from Happy Birthday, Anupam has several projects in the pipeline including The Last Show, Mungilal Rocks, and The Kashmir Files.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)