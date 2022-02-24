Netizens slam Adah Sharma for a braless 'who wore it better' post featuring late Bappi Lahiri

Actress Adah Sharma recently took to social media to share a photo collage featuring herself and late composer-singer Bappi Lahiri.

On the left was a photo of the legendary singer wearing his trademark gold jewellery and on the right was a picture of Adah wearing multiple gold rings and chains. In the caption, she wrote, "Who wore it better?"

Moments after she shared the post, Adah was criticised for comparing herself to the singer.

In the collage, Adah also showed off her cleavage in an orange braless outfit.

While some users found her post to be in a 'very bad taste', others called it 'disrespectful'.

"Shame on u...is this time to make fun..against this divine soul," a user commented.

"Comparing for fun is different, but just after someone's demise? Sorry, but I thought only your movies were trash, looks like you have an even trashier upbringing and person," read another comment.

"Maam i really love you a lot but ☝️ don't compare yourself with others bcs everyone is unique in their own way," another user wrote.

Bappi Lahiri passed away on February 15 in Mumbai at the age of 69. He breathed his last at Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital.

His family organsied a prayer meeting for him in Juhu on Wednesday (February 23).

Meanwhile, Adah is known for her unique choice of roles. She made her Bollywood debut in 2008 with the horror film '1920'. Her portrayal of a possessed woman in the film was critically praised and earned her a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut nomination.

Adah has also been a part of 'Commando 3', 'Bypass Road', 'Hasee Toh Phasee' and others.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 03:05 PM IST