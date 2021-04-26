Netizens mockingly ask Alia Bhatt ‘how was Maldives’ after she pledges to amplify COVID-19 related information

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt who jetted off to the Maldives with beau and actor Ranbir Kapoor amid COVID-19 restrictions in Maharashtra, returned to Mumbai as the exotic location banned tourists from India.
Needless to say, Alia and Ranbir were named and shamed for their getaway while the entire country battled the second wave of the pandemic.
Alia took to Instagram and wrote, “It is a time of great uncertainty. Infrastructure and information are the need of the hour. We are limited in terms of what we can do for infrastructure. But we can do our bit to identify and amplify relevant information. I'm happy to be working along with Faye D'Souza, who is helping us to identify the information and the both of us will amplify in whatever best way we can. We hope this helps. Take care. Stay safe. #CircleOfHope”
However, Alia was called out once again as scores of netizens hopped on the comments section and asked her “how was Maldives”, mocking the vacation she had with Ranbir.
Maldives' Ministry of Tourism said it has suspended tourists travelling from India from April 27.
Bhatt, who had been battling Covid-19 over the past weeks, tested negative a while back.
The actress was busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Gangubai Kathiawadi" when she fell sick.
Incidentally, her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor also contracted the virus around the same time, and went into isolation.
Alia and Ranbir will co-star in Ayan Mukerji's ambitious adventure "Brahmastra", co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.
She also has "Baahubali" director SS Rajamouli's "RRR" coming up with Ram Charan, NTR Jr, and Ajay Devgn, besides Karan Johar's multi-starrer "Takht".
Alia is all set to turn producer, too, with the self-starring "Darlings", a mother-daughter drama also featuring Shefali Shah. Alia co-produces the film with Shah Rukh Khan.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)