Netizens mistake Tamannaah Bhatia's makeup artist Florian Hurel as Virat Kohli - see pic

After the picture was shared by the actress, several users took to the comments section and mentioned how similar Florian looked to Kohli.

A user wrote, "Behind Virat Kohli?"

"He is looking like King Kohli," commented another.

A comment read: "Ye background mein Virat Kohli kya kar raha hai?"

For the unversed, Florian has been working in the Hindi film industry for a few years now and is a renowned name in the world of hair and makeup. He has worked with actresses like Aishwarya Rai, Sara Ali Khan and others.

Florian joined actress Tamannaah Bhatia for the promotions of her debut web series, 11th Hour, in Hyderabad.

Bhatia made her OTT debut with the Telugu corporate thriller series '11th Hour'.

'11th Hour' is directed by Praveen Sattaru. The eight-episode web series is inspired by Upendra Namburi's 2017 book '8 Hours', in which the protagonist Aratrika Reddy (played by Tamannaah), faces a multi-layered high stakes boardroom challenge that unfolds over one night.

It streams on Aha, April 9 onwards.