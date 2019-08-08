Netizens mistake Sara Ali Khan for Rachel from ‘FRIENDS’ in this pic

Sara Ali Khan who is currently gearing up for her next big release, ‘Coolie No.1’ has been through a dramatic transformation and fans are loving it. Usually seen donning salwar suits, Sara was snapped around the city in a western outfit.

The actress was seen wearing a white crop top with low cut denim jeans showing off her midriff. The fans however couldn't help praise the actress for her being able pull off all kinds of looks and outfit. One however couldn’t help notice how similar the look was to Rachel from Friends and even miss took her for Jennifer Aniston.

Jennifer’s infamous character from the hit sitcom Friends has been famous for her fashion and had been regarded as a fashion icon back in the day. Take a look: