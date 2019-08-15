Netizens lose it as Ananya Panday calls 'The Godfather' overrated without having seen it

Ananya Panday has been in the news since her debut; she is the first actress who has launched her own DSR, anti-bullying campaign, So Positive. Currently shooting for her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya is back in the news for a different reason entirely. She has become the latest target for the netizens for saying something forbidden.

Clearly, the millennials have taken offense at what she said in her recent interview. During a rapid-fire segment, Ananya Panday was asked to mention a film that’s overrated and she said The Godfather is overrated because she has not watched it. The netizens can’t keep calm as she has clearly said something offensive. Being one of the most iconic films of all times, The Godfather is one of those films we can’t hear anything negative about.

Do you agree with Ananya Panday? Be sure to let us know!