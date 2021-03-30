Netizens laud 'sensible' Shahid Kapoor for going all out with protective gear as COVID-19 cases surge

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who's currently working on filmmakers Raj and DK's upcoming OTT project, was spotted at the Mumbai airport, on Tuesday. And, the 'Kabir Singh' actor made heads turned with his quirky airport ensemble.
Shahid was seen wearing an al-black outfit with yellow and black sneakers, which he paired with a neon yellow backpack.
However, what grabbed eyeballs was that the actor's face could barely be seen as he wore black sunglasses, a black mask and a face shield.
Check out the pictures here:
After the pictures were shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, several users took to the comments section to laud the actor's efforts in trying to be safe amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
A user wrote: "You should be asking people to do the same.. rather than encouraging Bollywood’s fancy masks that serve no purpose rather than criticising an actor that is doing the right thing."
"Ye Has Two Small Children To Protect... Pretty Responsible Enough," commented another.
A user called him, "one of those very sensible and responsible man in the the industry."
On Monday, as many as 5,888 new cases were found in Mumbai.
Here are the comments:
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kapoor will be next seen in the remake of the sports film 'Jersey'. The 39-year-old star will be seen essaying the role of a cricket player in the movie. He had recently wrapped up shooting for it. It also features actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, among others.
He is also set to star in filmmakers Raj and DK's upcoming OTT project which will also feature actor Raashi Khanna.
