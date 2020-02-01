Netizens laud Amrita Singh's 'upbringing' after Sara Ali Khan hugs Kareena Kapoor

Bollywood’s real life modern family – the Pataudis aren’t just drop dead gorgeous with their genes, but have also acquired stardom in their early ages. Be it Sara Ali Khan’s films, Ibrahim’s cricket outings or Taimur’s antics with the media, the kids have made it to the headlines in no time.

While Saif Ali Khan is balancing it out as a doting dad with wife Kareena Kapoor and Taimur, Sara and Ibrahim have always been closer to their mother Amrita Singh. Despite all the judgement they get from the society for living their unconventional lives, Sara and Ibrahim share a great rapport with Bebo and her son.

Recently, Sara appeared on Kareena’s chat show ‘What Women Want’ on Ishq FM. In a video shared on social media, the two can be seen sharing a hug post recording for the show. Fans are in awe of this gesture and have lauded Amrita’s upbringing, and raising her kids to always show love and respect.