Netizens laud Amrita Singh's 'upbringing' after Sara Ali Khan hugs Kareena Kapoor

Bollywood’s real life modern family – the Pataudis aren’t just drop dead gorgeous with their genes, but have also acquired stardom in their early ages. Be it Sara Ali Khan’s films, Ibrahim’s cricket outings or Taimur’s antics with the media, the kids have made it to the headlines in no time.
While Saif Ali Khan is balancing it out as a doting dad with wife Kareena Kapoor and Taimur, Sara and Ibrahim have always been closer to their mother Amrita Singh. Despite all the judgement they get from the society for living their unconventional lives, Sara and Ibrahim share a great rapport with Bebo and her son.
Recently, Sara appeared on Kareena’s chat show ‘What Women Want’ on Ishq FM. In a video shared on social media, the two can be seen sharing a hug post recording for the show. Fans are in awe of this gesture and have lauded Amrita’s upbringing, and raising her kids to always show love and respect.
Earlier on Koffee With Karan, Sara appeared with her dad Saif and revealed that things never really got uncomfortable as everyone was mature around her. She said, “Everyone has been clear about their dynamics with me. It has never been confusing. Kareena herself says that ‘look you have a mother and a great one and what I want is for us to be able to be friends.’ My father also never said ‘this is your second mother’ or made it any way uncomfortable."
She also added that her mom dressed her up for his wedding with Kareena. “My mom dressed me for my father’s wedding. A lot of people would be of the opinion that Kareena was being weird or mom was being weird. It was very comfortable. Everyone was so mature. It was not a big deal,” she said.
Saif tied the knot with Amrita Singh in 1991 and called it quits in 2004. In 2012, he married Kareena Kapoor.
