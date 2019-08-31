Netizens claim Karan Johar has a compulsive shopping disorder on Gauri Khan's recent post

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan is currently in New York. She was in the city to drop her daughter Suhana Khan to the New York University where she will be studying acting. After dropping her daughter, Gauri Khan was spotted spending time with her friends Karan Johar and Kaajal Anand.
Sharing a selfie with Karan, she wrote: “Guess who has a compulsive shopping disorder ?” People immediately jumped to the conclusion, naming Karan.
Later, Gauri Khan along with socialite Kaajal Anand visited Neetu and Rishi Kapoor, who have been in the states from the past 11 months for Rishi Kapoor’s cancer treatment. Sharing a picture with Gauri and Kaajal, Neetu wrote on instagram, “What helped us in this tough phase was some very very beautiful Lovly n good pple !!! Gauri Shahrukh love you both @putlu is family love her.”
Neetu and Rishi are currently on a countdown to return to Mumbai as he has recovered his ailment.
