Netizens call out Kajol for ‘wasting food’ while playing real-life ‘fruit ninja’ – watch video

On work front, Kajol, who is known for her wit and humour, was last seen in the OTT film, Tribhanga.

She enjoyed working on the women-dominated set of Tribhanga, and recalled how there was a time when men were not willing to participate in gender conversations.

"There was so much estrogen on Tribhanga sets that we completely beat the testosterone. We had too much fun on the sets and cracked multiple dirty jokes, if you saw the BTS (behind the scenes) of this film -- you would be in splits," Kajol said.

"We were so entertained during the shooting that we rolled on the floor laughing -- it was a blast altogether. There was this one point where Renuka and I had this huge conversation about men and all of a sudden you could see there was utter silence on the set. We realized that all the men around me had kept quiet and no one was willing to look up and participate in this conversation," she added.

The Renuka Shahane directorial narrates the story of three generations of women. Kajol plays an actress-dancer who shares a strained relationship with her mother (Tanvi Azmi), a noted author. The film also stars Mithila Palkar as Kajol's on-screen daughter.