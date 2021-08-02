Netizens accuse Anu Malik of stealing Israel national anthem tune for THIS Ajay Devgn song

Artem Dolgopyat won Israel's first-ever Olympic medal in artistic gymnastics The gold medal is just the second for Israel in any Olympic event. Gal Fridman won a gold in men's sailboard at the 2004 Athens Games.

As Artem was honoured, the Israel national anthem Hatikvah was played at the Tokyo Olympics. However, a section of netizens detected an uncanny resemblenace of the tune with that of the song “Mera Mulk Mera Desh”.