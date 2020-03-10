Netflix's 'Guilty' writer Kanika Dhillon says, 'men and women collectively responsible for 'rape culture''

Mumbai: Celebrated scriptwriter and author Kanika Dhillon, who scripted the new Netflix film "Guilty", feels women are equally responsible for the existing rape culture and patriarchal set-up of our society.

"Women are equally responsible for the existence of misogyny and patriarchy that have continued to exist for ages. I believe that the real change begins when every mother and sister of the rape-accused takes a stand, and asks for punishment instead of protecting the victim.

It really takes a village to protect a rape-accused and in our society, we condition our girl child to do so," Kanika told IANS.

"The rape culture is prevalent in our country because, after committing the heinous crime, the criminal feels protected and women are teach other women to practice the culture of silence.

So, men and women are collectively responsible for every rape that happens everywhere -- women who protect a man who has committed the crime and shame the victim, and men who think rape is the way to control women who break the norms of patriarchy."