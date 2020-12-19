Netflix's 'Fabulous Lives' originally planned to feature these three star wives

Netflix’s reality show “Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives” can easily be touted as the cringy version of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

The Indian counterpart chronicles the lives of popular star wives which include Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan, Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Pandey's wife Bhavana Pandey, and Samir Soni's wife Neelam Kothari.

Now, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the four star wives were not the initial choice of the makers.

The original plan included superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri, Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap and Arbaaz Khan’s ex-wife Malaika Arora.

Needless to say, Malaika, Gauri and Shah Rukh do make up for it with a cameo in the series.

“Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives” is backed by filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of Dharma Productions, and released on November 27.

Is the show up for a season 2? Maheep, who appears on the show, wishes it has a second season.

However, she says it all depends on the OTT platform where the show streams, whether it will be up for a new season in the future.

"Now it depends on Netflix. They have not got back to us yet. Fingers crossed. If I had my way, yes, naturally. With this kind of success, with all the love and working with your friends -- yeah -- for sure," Maheep told IANS.

The series has drawn comparisons with the American reality show, The Real Housewives Of New Jersey.

"It's a reality show. When I was signed on that is when I saw these shows. I saw one one episode. I mean, yeah, okay I guess but I think ours is still unique. I didn't see the connection but people are comparing us to them. I mean that is a massive success so I think we are doing a good thing. So it is fine with me. I am okay with it," she said.