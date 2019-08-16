Netflix's ‘Sacred Games 2’ all episodes leaked online within hours of its release

A report in Mid-Day read, Trade pundit Girish Wankhede revealed that the leak is bound to cause trouble for the streaming giant. The company expected a 20 per cent jump in its subscriber base of 1.2 million due to the show’s season 2. "The platform recently announced a unique mobile plan, which isn't available in any other country. This plan was introduced because the anticipation around the show was at an all-time high. The early estimates showed that the company was expecting around 20 per cent increase in subscription. But with this leak, it has lost about five to seven per cent of potential subscribers. Considering subscription is one of the biggest means of revenue, the leak will create a dent."

Another Trade analyst Amod Mehra says the leak will also affect their existing subscribers. "Current subscribers may feel cheated and do a rethink before renewing their subscription. Sacred Games 2 was the company's chance to win new users. I think this is a big blow to Netflix and they need to act fast."