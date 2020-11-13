Netflix rolls out trailer of 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' ft. Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam Kothari

Netflix on Friday released the official trailer of its upcoming series, 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives', which will be headlined bu Sohail Khan's wife fashion designer Seema Sachdev Khan, Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep, Chunkey Pandey's wife Bhavana Pandey and Samir Soni's wife, former actress Neelam Kothari.
The show, which netizens are calling 'a Desi rip off' of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' and 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', also features a cameo from megastar Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri.
The trailer starts with Maheep Kapoor saying, "People have this misconception about us that we have these 'Oh so glamorous lives' but that's not really true. Our lives can be quite mundane."
"Of course we go shopping in a Rolls-Royce... is there any other mode of transportation?" she adds.
Check out the trailer here:
"Lean back, call your girl gang, grab some popcorn, and give into your guilty pleasures with Netflix’s upcoming reality series. You’ve seen them on Page 3, strutting down the streets of Mumbai or Manhattan in exquisite couture, cheering on their B-Town husbands and kids, and expertly juggling their roles as wives, mothers, friends, and boss ladies. Now, get a chance to get to know these ladies, up close and personal. Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey invite you into their homes and lives, giving you a sneak peek into what it takes to be oh-so fabulous," reads the synopsis of the show.