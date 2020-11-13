Netflix rolls out trailer of 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' ft. Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam Kothari

Netflix on Friday released the official trailer of its upcoming series, 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives', which will be headlined bu Sohail Khan's wife fashion designer Seema Sachdev Khan, Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep, Chunkey Pandey's wife Bhavana Pandey and Samir Soni's wife, former actress Neelam Kothari.

The show, which netizens are calling 'a Desi rip off' of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' and 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', also features a cameo from megastar Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri.

The trailer starts with Maheep Kapoor saying, "People have this misconception about us that we have these 'Oh so glamorous lives' but that's not really true. Our lives can be quite mundane."

"Of course we go shopping in a Rolls-Royce... is there any other mode of transportation?" she adds.

Check out the trailer here: