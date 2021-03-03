Netflix India slate: Season 2 of 'Delhi Crime', 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'and more; here's the full list

Streaming platform Netflix on Wednesday unveiled a line-up of 15 original series, including shows headlined by Madhuri Dixit and Raveena Tandon and the returning seasons of audience favourite "Delhi Crime" and "She".

Dixit, in her series debut, plays a global superstar, wife and mother in "Finding Anamika".

Directed by Karishma Kohli and Bejoy Nambiar and produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic, the series revolves around Madhuri's character and what happens when she suddenly vanishes without a trace.

In "Aranyak", produced by Roy Kapur Films and Ramesh Sippy Entertainment, Tandon plays a cop Kasturi who joins hands with her city-bred replacement Angad (Parambrata Chatterjee) when a foreign teenage tourist disappears in a Himalayan town. The series, also Tandon's digital debut, is directed by Vinay Vyakul.

"'Aranyak' is an intriguing and mysterious story. I can't say much about that but my character is Kasturi Dogra and like many women, she is balancing her career and family. It is set in Himachal Pradesh. She wants to do well in her career but is held back sometimes due to other responsibilities," Tandon said in a virtual press conference.

"Decoupled", produced by Bombay Fables, Andolan Films and created by Manu Joseph, features R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla, is a comedy about a couple on the verge of a divorce.