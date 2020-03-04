Netflix drops power-packed trailer of Imtiaz Ali's crime-thriller 'She'

New Delhi: Online video streaming platform Netflix on Wednesday shared the gripping trailer of their upcoming crime thriller 'She' written by Imtiaz Ali.

The intriguing trailer of the series features 'Gully Boy' fame Vijay Varma and actor Aaditi Pohankar in the lead roles.

The trailer revolves around the story of a timid female police constable who is tasked with an assignment as an undercover sex worker for exposing a drug ring.