Netflix announces collaboration with Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment

The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director, who is already, involved in two upcoming Netflix films 'Ghost Stories' and 'Guilty' opened up about how the popular digital platform will help him to reach the "limitless possibilities" of filmmaking ahead.

"With its unique creative freedom and instantaneous global reach, Netflix provides a fearless space for creators. I'm super excited about the projects we already have in development and the limitless possibilities ahead. To create universal stories from India that the world discovers is an incredible and unprecedented opportunity," said the 47-year-old director.

Expressing his excitement over collaborating with "one of India's greatest modern storytellers," Karan Johar, vice president of Content at Netflix, Bela Bajaria said, "I am incredibly excited about our partnership with Karan Johar - one of India's greatest modern storytellers. Johar and Dharmatic Entertainment will have all the creative freedom and support they need to create pioneering dramas and unscripted series - as well as films - for our members all over the world."