Nepean Capital acquires 50 percent stake in Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films

Nepean Capital has acquired 50 percent stakes in Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

The filmmaker shared, "These are fascinating times for content companies. I am proud of the body of work Maddock has been able to showcase to the world. The Nepean private equity investment gives us the growth capital to expand our expertise in films to the digital OTT space and allow us to give wings to young story tellers”.

Gautam Trivedi, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Nepean Capital said, "We are excited to have invested in one of India’s leading film production studios, Maddock Films. Maddock is a young and dynamic enterprise that is known for its content-driven films delivered on tight budgets."

"In this era of media convergence and digital explosion, we believe an investment in a content company such as Maddock will yield strong returns. It is a mutually synergistic deal and we have immense faith in Dinesh Vijan’s leadership and execution capabilities," he added.

Nepean Capital is a Mumbai based fund management firm that invests in Private and Public markets. Its founded by former Goldman Sachs MD, Gautam Trivedi, and the former Head of GE Private Equity, Anand Trivedi.

Producer Dinesh Vijan is the founder of production company Maddock Films. He has produced critically and commercially acclaimed films such as 'Mimi', 'Stree', 'Bala', 'Hindi Medium', 'Luka Chuppi', 'Badlapur', 'Love Aaj Kal', 'Cocktail', and others.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 11:09 AM IST