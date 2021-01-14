Neil Nitin Mukesh Birthday Special: The doting dad's adorable pictures with daughter Nurvi

Born on 15th January 1982, Neil Nitin Mukesh is the son of playback and bhajan singer Nitin Mukesh and the grandson of legendary singer Mukesh.

Neil Nitin Mukesh's acting career started off amazingly well with 'Jonny Gaddaar' for which he received Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. The star has had a few ups and downs in his career since then. Neil revived his acting career after a few of his films tanked at the box office by appearing in negative roles.

Neil Nitin Mukesh married Rukmini Sahay back in 2017 and the couple was blessed with a baby girl on 20th September 2018.

Here are a few adorable pictures of the father-daughter duo that will make your day.