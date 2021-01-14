Neil Nitin Mukesh Birthday Special: The doting dad's adorable pictures with daughter Nurvi

Born on 15th January 1982, Neil Nitin Mukesh is the son of playback and bhajan singer Nitin Mukesh and the grandson of legendary singer Mukesh.
Neil Nitin Mukesh's acting career started off amazingly well with 'Jonny Gaddaar' for which he received Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. The star has had a few ups and downs in his career since then. Neil revived his acting career after a few of his films tanked at the box office by appearing in negative roles.
Neil Nitin Mukesh married Rukmini Sahay back in 2017 and the couple was blessed with a baby girl on 20th September 2018.
Here are a few adorable pictures of the father-daughter duo that will make your day.
Neil Nitin Mukesh has always kept himself away from controversies. The actor is a family man who never leaves a stone unturned in showering his love on his close ones.
As far as the acting career is concerned, Neil Nitin Mukesh has delivered some intense performances throughout his career which has been praised by the audience and critics. 'Jail', 'New York' and 'Lafangey Parindey' are among such films where NNM showcased his acting prowess.
The actor also won SIIMA Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role for the Tamil film 'Kaththi'. Since then, he has appeared in commercially successful films like 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' and 'Golmaal Again'.
