Neil Nitin Mukesh and his family members test COVID-19 positive, actor urges people to not take the situation lightly

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh is the latest celebrity who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The actor announced the same on social media and said that his family members have also contracted the virus.

Urging people to not take the situation lightly, Neil informed his fans and followers that he is under home quarantine along with other family members and all of them are following the necessary protocols.

"Inspite of all necessary precautions, including staying home, unfortunately, members of my family and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are all home quarantined, following the essential protocols and taking medication as prescribed by our doctors. We thank all of you for you love and good wishes. Take care and stay safe," he informed.

"Need all your love and blessings. 🙏🏻. Please do not take the situation out there lightly," the actor captioned the post.