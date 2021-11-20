e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Accept farmers demand on MSP, movement won't end without it: Varun Gandhi to PM Indore adjudged India's cleanest city for 5th time in a row by Union government takingIndia reports 10,302 new cases, 11,787 recoveries & 267 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 04:07 PM IST

Neha Sharma Birthday Special: Hot and sexy pictures of the actress

'Kya Super Kool Hain Hum' actress Neha Sharma will turn 24 on November 21,2021.
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Neha Sharma keeps slaying the internet with her gorgeous and charming posts on Instagram. Her sizzling photoshoots, work-out sessions keep her Insta fam waiting for more. Along with being a fitness freak, the actress also paints! She will turn 24 on November 21,2021.

Her first Hindi film was Crook directed by Mohit Suri, released on October 8, 2010. She is also well known for her role in 'Kya Super Kool Hain Hum'.

On the occasion of her birthday, here are 10 of her hottest pictures from her instagram

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Watch: Unlike Digangana Suryavanshi, Neha Sharma knows how to 'chill' with peacocks Watch: Unlike Digangana Suryavanshi, Neha Sharma knows how to 'chill' with peacocks

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 04:07 PM IST
Advertisement