Neha Sharma Birthday Special: Hot and sexy pictures of the actress

Neha Sharma keeps slaying the internet with her gorgeous and charming posts on Instagram. Her sizzling photoshoots, work-out sessions keep her Insta fam waiting for more. Along with being a fitness freak, the actress also paints! She will turn 24 on November 21,2021.

Her first Hindi film was Crook directed by Mohit Suri, released on October 8, 2010. She is also well known for her role in 'Kya Super Kool Hain Hum'.

On the occasion of her birthday, here are 10 of her hottest pictures from her instagram

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 04:07 PM IST