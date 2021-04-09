Neha Kakkar's 'Shona Shona' in trouble after plea in Delhi HC to review 'vulgar' non-film songs, music videos

The petitioners - Neha Kapoor and Mohit Bhadu -- who are both practicing advocates have sought a direction to the central government to set up a body "for regulating/reviewing the contents/lyrics of non-film songs and their music videos, which are released and streamed and made available on various platforms/ applications".

In their plea, filed through advocate Rishu Singh, the petitioners have claimed that such songs and videos are not only available on TV and radio for public viewing, but are being circulated on applications like YouTube, Gaana.com and Instagram.

They have contended that non-regulated content has a negative impact on the minds of the general public.

They have claimed that some of these songs and music videos promote use of drugs, alcohol and also objectify women and the same were not acceptable.

The petition contends that such songs and videos have an adverse effect on teenagers and small children whose thinking can be influenced by such content.

"Such non-film songs have the effect of eroding the Indian value system and instigating the listeners, especially the youth in believing that drugs, alcohol and most importantly objectifying women is acceptable and these things are necessary to survive at par with your peers in the society," the petition has alleged. Besides seeking creation of a regulatory body, the plea also seeks a "ban of all such non-film songs available on the internet having obscene/vulgar content with immediate effect".