Neha Kakkar reveals Rohanpreet Singh was initially not ready for marriage, the duo even stopped talking

Popular singer Neha Kakkar, who got married to singer Rohanpreet Singh soon after the release of 'Nehu Da Vyah', has revealed that they had stopped talking to each other as the 25-year-old was not ready to take the plunge.

Newly-wed singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh recently appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', where they opened up about how they met at a set and got hitched in just two months.

Kakkar revealed that after the shoot of 'Nehu Da Vyah' song, Rohanpreet had asked the 32-year-old for her Snapchat ID. Neha, who was keen on getting married as she felt that she was at the age to settle down, had made it clear to Rohanpreet. However, the budding singer wasn't ready to get hitched just yet, which even led to the couple not talking to each other for a while.

Rohanpreet had then 'drunk dailed' Neha and told her, "Nehu, I can’t live without you. Let’s get married."

"Inhone 2-3 beer chadhayi hui thi. Maine socha, beer chadhayi hui hai, chhodo, subah bhool jayenge," Neha said.

However, much to Neha's surprise, Rohanpreet arrived at the Chandigarh hotel, where she was staying and confessed his love.