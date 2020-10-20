Neha Kakkar laughs off at her 'chimpanzee' meme; gives befitting reply to trolls

Singer Neha Kakkar and rumoured beau Rohanpreet Singh, who is also a singer, have been sharing loved-up posts about each other on social media for a while now.
According to earlier reports, the duo plan to get married in October.
Neha also shared another video where she met Rohanpreet’s family.
The 32-year-old confirmed her relationship with Singh through an Instagram post on October 9.
Neha posted a photograph and captioned it: "You're Mine @rohanpreetsingh #NehuPreet."
To this, Rohanpreet replied: "@nehakakkar Babuuuuuu I love youuu soooo much mera putt meri jaaaan YES I AM ONLY YOURS MERI ZINDAGI."
Rohanpreet also shared a similar picture on his Instagram feed and introduced Neha as his "zindagi". He wrote: "Meet my zindagi, Neha Kakkar. #NehuPreet."
However, amid the budding romance, trolls have been attacking Neha for her mushy posts with Rohanpreet.
Addressing the same, Neha shared a meme in her Instagram stories - a still from ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ where Leonardo DiCaprio is seen holding a chimpanzee. However, instead of the ape it had the singer’s face morphed on it.
Neha wrote, “For all the meme accounts and their haters too. I have been seeing my memes since so long! I think today I want to say something. So.. It’s a request to the people who see memes and get offended. Plz don’t abuse these people, everybody has some job to do in life, which makes them feel complete and if making memes is their job or if making random funny memes gives them Happiness, let them be!”
“And memes bante hi famous personalities ke hain. So if I am in this field where I have got fame. I have to accept all this and let them be happy. God bless everyone! Stay happy! bus kisika dil mat dukhaana yaar," she added.
Neha and Rohanpreet’s wedding is reportedly expected to take place on October 24.
Rohanpreet was a contestant on the singing reality show "Rising Star" Season 2, and he also participated in "Saregama Lil Champs". Earlier this year, Rohanpreet was seen as one of the suitors of Shehnaaz Gill in a show "Mujhse Shaadi Karoge".
Neha started off by participating in the singing reality show “Indian Idol” season 2, but did not make it to the winning league. Fast-forward to the present and she is one of the judges on the same show.
After a successful take in the industry with several music directors signing her for their ventures, especially remakes. In 2019, she also made it to the Forbes celebrity top 100 list and bagged the 29th spot by earning Rs 25 crore that year.
