Neha Kakkar confirms dating Rohanpreet Singh; singer likely to get married on this date

Singer Neha Kakkar has reportedly confirmed her relationship with Rohanpreet Singh. In an Instagram post captioned as “You’re mine” and a hashtag “NehuPreet”, the rumoured lovebirds have set tongues wagging across social media.
Rohanpreet also replied to the post and wrote, “@nehakakkar Babuuuuuu I love youuu soooo much mera putt meri jaaaan YES I AM ONLY YOURS MERI ZINDAGI”, to which Neha added, “Rohu You’re Soooo Cute.”
According to a report by Hindustan Times, Neha and Rohanpreet are set to tie the knot on October 24.
Couple of days ago, a picture went viral on social media as many touted it to be from their roka ceremony.
As the news of their budding romance made rounds in the media, Kakkar’s ex-boyfriend Himansh Kohli told E-Times, that he’s happy for Neha.
“She’s moving on in her life, she has somebody and it’s great to see that,” he said.
Neha and Himansh met in 2017 at the sets of 'Yaariyan' and fell in love with each other. The couple dated for almost a year before they decided to part ways. While Neha had been quite open about the break-up, Himansh never really opened up about the same in public.
Rohanpreet appeared as a contestant on the reality show ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’ featuring Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra. He then went on to participate in reality show ‘India’s Rising Star season 2’, and emerged as the first runner-up.
Neha started off by participating in the singing reality show Indian Idol season 2, but did not make it to the winning league. Fast-forward to the present and she is one of the judges on the same show.
After a successful take in the industry with several music directors signing her for their ventures, especially remakes. In 2019, she also made it to the Forbes celebrity top 100 list and bagged the 29th spot by earning Rs 25 crore that year.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)