Neha Kakkar confirms dating Rohanpreet Singh; singer likely to get married on this date

“She’s moving on in her life, she has somebody and it’s great to see that,” he said.

Neha and Himansh met in 2017 at the sets of 'Yaariyan' and fell in love with each other. The couple dated for almost a year before they decided to part ways. While Neha had been quite open about the break-up, Himansh never really opened up about the same in public.

Rohanpreet appeared as a contestant on the reality show ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’ featuring Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra. He then went on to participate in reality show ‘India’s Rising Star season 2’, and emerged as the first runner-up.