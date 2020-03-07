Neha Kakkar buys a posh bungalow in the same city where her family lived in a one-room rented house

Bollywood’s in-demand singer Neha Kakkar has come a long way in the industry with her mesmerising voice. She headlined the music arena with back to back hits such as ‘Manali Trance’ ‘Kala Chashma’, ‘Dilbar’, ‘Aankh Maarey’, and ‘O Saki Saki’ to name a few. However, Kakkar comes with a rocky past and has conquered several heights with sheer hard work and determination.

Despite being in the headlines for her controversial relationship and the aftermath, Neha has kept her head high, and is now the proud owner of a swanky new bungalow in Uttarakhand. She shared an inspiring post of her new purchase with fans on social media, and also revealed the time her family lived in a rented one-room.