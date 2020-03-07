Neha Kakkar buys a posh bungalow in the same city where her family lived in a one-room rented house

Bollywood’s in-demand singer Neha Kakkar has come a long way in the industry with her mesmerising voice. She headlined the music arena with back to back hits such as ‘Manali Trance’ ‘Kala Chashma’, ‘Dilbar’, ‘Aankh Maarey’, and ‘O Saki Saki’ to name a few. However, Kakkar comes with a rocky past and has conquered several heights with sheer hard work and determination.
Despite being in the headlines for her controversial relationship and the aftermath, Neha has kept her head high, and is now the proud owner of a swanky new bungalow in Uttarakhand. She shared an inspiring post of her new purchase with fans on social media, and also revealed the time her family lived in a rented one-room.
She wrote, ““This is the Bungalow we Own now in #Rishikesh and Swipe Right to see the house where I was Born In the same house We Kakkar’s used to stay in a 1 Room inside which My Mother had put a table which was our kitchen in that small room. And that Room also was not our own, we were paying rent. And Now Whenever I see Our Own Bungalow in the Same City, I always get Emotional .#SelfMade #NehaKakkar Biggest Thanks to My Family @sonukakkarofficial @tonykakkar Mom Dad Mata Rani (God) and Ofcourse My NeHearts and All My Well wishers #NehuDiaries #Utrakhand #KakkarFamily”
Neha started off by participating in the singing reality show Indian Idol season 2, but did not make it to the winning league. Fast-forward to the present and she is one of the judges on the same show. After a successful take in the industry with several music directors signing her for their ventures, especially remakes. In 2019, she also made it to the Forbes celebrity top 100 list and bagged the 29th spot by earning Rs 25 crore that year.
