Neha Kakkar absent from 'Indian Idol 12'; shares her COVID-19 report

If television as an industry has taken a hit after Maharashtra government stopped all shoots for the time being owing to the surge in Pandemic in Mumbai, reality TV, more than fiction shows, could be the bigger sufferer.

Reports suggest that "Indian Idol 12" has temporarily moved its set to Daman from Mumbai, with a new panel of judges.

The show used to be judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. Since they couldn't travel due to prior commitments, lyricist Manoj Muntashir and composer Anu Malik are now judging the show.

While there are no confirmations around why Neha Kakkar chose to be absent from the show, pictures of the songstress on Instagram show that she is travelling with her husband Rohanpreet Singh.

Neha shared a selfie that she tested negative for coronavirus. "Right after getting our Covid negative reports." "Khushi Dekh Rahe Hain Aap," she wrote.