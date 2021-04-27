Neha Dhupia urges not to 'sexualize' breastfeeding, shares pic with daughter Mehr

Actor Neha Dhupia on Monday took to her social media handle to spread awareness about breastfeeding and how it should be normalized, rather than shamed.
In an attempt to do the same, she shared a throwback monochrome picture of herself, breastfeeding daughter Mehr.
In the caption of her post, Neha wrote about how new mothers are shamed as well as seen in a sexual manner when breastfeeding, which is absolutely wrong.
Neha even called out a person who made a filthy remark and asked a woman to send a video of breastfeeding. She also shared a screengrab of a woman responding to the troll.
Neha wrote that the journey of a new mum is something only she can understand, and while people often speak about the happier side to motherhood, it can also be 'emotionally draining'.
She added that she, too, had experienced negativity in the past, and the last thing new mothers need is 'to be questioned, mocked and worst of all trolled'.
The post was originally shared on the Freedom to Feed Instagram page, and then re-shared by Neha on her own. The actor wrote in a comment on the original post, "Just sending a big hug to all you mamas out there."
Check out the post here:
In the comments section of her post, fans and followers of the actor applauded her for her initiative and also praised her for the efforts she was taking to spread awareness.
Neha and her husband, actor Angad Bedi, welcomed their daughter Mehr in 2018.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Neha will next be seen in Yami Gautam's upcoming thriller series A Thursday. The film revolves around a play school teacher who takes 16 toddlers as hostage. The thriller also features Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni, and Maya Sarao.
Besides that, she will also be seen in action star Vidyut Jammwal and debutante Rukmini Maitra's upcoming action thriller, Sanak.
Sanak is directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Shah along with Zee Studios. The film also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal in a major role.
