Neha Dhupia urges not to 'sexualize' breastfeeding, shares pic with daughter Mehr

Actor Neha Dhupia on Monday took to her social media handle to spread awareness about breastfeeding and how it should be normalized, rather than shamed.

In an attempt to do the same, she shared a throwback monochrome picture of herself, breastfeeding daughter Mehr.

In the caption of her post, Neha wrote about how new mothers are shamed as well as seen in a sexual manner when breastfeeding, which is absolutely wrong.

Neha even called out a person who made a filthy remark and asked a woman to send a video of breastfeeding. She also shared a screengrab of a woman responding to the troll.

Neha wrote that the journey of a new mum is something only she can understand, and while people often speak about the happier side to motherhood, it can also be 'emotionally draining'.

She added that she, too, had experienced negativity in the past, and the last thing new mothers need is 'to be questioned, mocked and worst of all trolled'.

The post was originally shared on the Freedom to Feed Instagram page, and then re-shared by Neha on her own. The actor wrote in a comment on the original post, "Just sending a big hug to all you mamas out there."

Check out the post here: