Neha Dhupia shares 'no concept of social distancing' at Delhi airport even as India hits record daily high of COVID-19 cases

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia took to social media and shared a brow-raising picture of people violating COVID-19 protocols at Delhi airport.
Neha shared the picture which shows people flouting social distancing norms and not wearing masks properly amid the surge in cases across India.
Expressing her disappointment while traveling from the national capital to Mumbai, Neha wrote on Twitter, “morning at airport...people jumping queues, explanation - hum late ho rahe hai (We are getting late and we woke up early to stand in line, masks half worn (on chin) explanation – comfortable nahi hai (not comfortable), we wear our (masks) with utmost caution. Buck up people let’s be better for ourselves n everyone around us.”
“Also, no concept of #SocialDistancing!!!!!! Plssssss mask up ... sanitise and maintain #SocialDistancing .... how many more times do we have to repeat this!!!!!! For your sake, for “our” sake,” she added in a subsequent tweet.
Coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic with 1,03,558 new infections pushing the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,25,89,067, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
Notably, Maharashtra had recorded its highest rise in the number of cases in a day after September 17, 2020.
Alarmed by the huge rise in cases over the last few days, the state government on Sunday announced a weekend lockdown and night curfew during the weekdays from Monday to April 30, in addition to a slew of other restrictions like the closure of private offices, theatres and salons.
Meanwhile on work front, Neha will next be seen in Yami Gautam's upcoming thriller series 'A Thursday'. The film revolves around a play school teacher who takes 16 toddlers as hostage. The thriller is written and directed by Behzad Khambata, and it also features Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni, and Maya Sarao.
Besides that, she will also be seen in action star Vidyut Jammwal and debutante Rukmini Maitra's upcoming action thriller, 'Sanak'.
'Sanak' is directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Shah along with Zee Studios. The film also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal in a major role.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)