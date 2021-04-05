Neha Dhupia shares 'no concept of social distancing' at Delhi airport even as India hits record daily high of COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic with 1,03,558 new infections pushing the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,25,89,067, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

Notably, Maharashtra had recorded its highest rise in the number of cases in a day after September 17, 2020.

Alarmed by the huge rise in cases over the last few days, the state government on Sunday announced a weekend lockdown and night curfew during the weekdays from Monday to April 30, in addition to a slew of other restrictions like the closure of private offices, theatres and salons.

Meanwhile on work front, Neha will next be seen in Yami Gautam's upcoming thriller series 'A Thursday'. The film revolves around a play school teacher who takes 16 toddlers as hostage. The thriller is written and directed by Behzad Khambata, and it also features Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni, and Maya Sarao.

Besides that, she will also be seen in action star Vidyut Jammwal and debutante Rukmini Maitra's upcoming action thriller, 'Sanak'.

'Sanak' is directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Shah along with Zee Studios. The film also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal in a major role.