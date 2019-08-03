Neha Dhupia opens up about Breastfeeding and her relationship with daughter Mehr

Neha Dhupia recently launched a campaign asking women to have a dialogue about Breastfeeding and hopes it will lead to women feeling unapologetic about it. The actress shared a video on Instagram to spread awareness about International Breastfeeding Week and the campaign #FreedomtoFeed.

Neha wrote, "#freedomtofeed - an initiative by Neha Dhupia Let’s start a conversation... as mothers we need #freedomtofeed ... #internationalbreastfeedingweek @freedomtofeed #ItsNotAnAd."

The video shows Mehr's birth date and follows glimpses of Neha kissing her, cuddling, feeding her. She goes on to share her experience as a mother which includes sleepless night but also alot of memories with the little one. She talked about the need to breastfeed a baby for the first six month, and shared her breastfeeding experience while on a flight.

Neha emphasised that mothers do not need to be apologetic about breastfeeding but they still do. Take a look: