Neha Dhupia opens up about Breastfeeding and her relationship with daughter Mehr

Neha Dhupia recently launched a campaign asking women to have a dialogue about Breastfeeding and hopes it will lead to women feeling unapologetic about it. The actress shared a video on Instagram to spread awareness about International Breastfeeding Week and the campaign #FreedomtoFeed.
Neha wrote, "#freedomtofeed - an initiative by Neha Dhupia Let’s start a conversation... as mothers we need #freedomtofeed ... #internationalbreastfeedingweek @freedomtofeed #ItsNotAnAd."
The video shows Mehr's birth date and follows glimpses of Neha kissing her, cuddling, feeding her. She goes on to share her experience as a mother which includes sleepless night but also alot of memories with the little one. She talked about the need to breastfeed a baby for the first six month, and shared her breastfeeding experience while on a flight.
Neha emphasised that mothers do not need to be apologetic about breastfeeding but they still do. Take a look:
Married to Angad Bedi in May 2018, they welcomed their first daughter Mehr in November. Neha was last seen in Tumhari Sulu with Vidya Balan and Helicopter Eela, which starred Kajol.
